Police search for body of boy after father says he dumped it

Police on Friday began searching for the body of a boy last seen about three years ago after his father confessed to abandoning his corpse in a mountainous area in western Japan, investigative sources said.

The father, Suguru Kajimoto, a 35-year-old construction worker from Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, said he dumped the body of the boy, Tatsuki, who was born in January 2012, from a car in late May on the border of Osaka and Nara prefectures, according to the sources.

The man has not made clear how or when the boy died, according to the sources.