Kyodo News

November 4, 2016 14:21

12:51 4 November 2016

Centenarian Prince Mikasa mourned at funeral in Tokyo

TOKYO, Nov. 4, Kyodo

The main funeral ceremony for Prince Mikasa, an uncle of Emperor Akihito who served as an officer during World War II and later spoke out about the importance of peace, was held Friday at a cemetery for the imperial family in Tokyo eight days after his death at age 100, with nearly 600 people attending.

Members of the imperial family, including Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, as well as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were among the mourners attending the ritual, called the "renso no gi" rite, at the Toshimagaoka Cemetery in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward. Princess Yuriko, 93-year-old wife of the prince, served as the chief mourner at the Shinto-style funeral.

Although the emperor and Empress Michiko did not attend the ceremony in line with custom, they sent messengers including Grand Chamberlain Chikao Kawai of the Imperial Household Agency.

