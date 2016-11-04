Close

Kyodo News

November 4, 2016 14:21

13:30 4 November 2016

Tennis: Nishikori crashes out of Paris Masters

PARIS, Nov. 4, Kyodo

Fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori allowed 11th-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France to come from behind and beat him 6-0, 3-6, 6-7(3) Thursday in the third round of the Paris Masters.

World No. 4 Nishikori missed out on a chance to make his first quarterfinal appearance in two years at the men's indoor tournament in AccorHotels Arena when he lost momentum after the opening set, while the world No. 13 rallied to win a third-set tiebreaker 7-3.

"I have no excuses. I let an opportunity to win slip through my hands and it's disappointing," said Nishikori, who won six straight games in the first set.

