13:35 4 November 2016
Takata's U.S. unit considering filing for bankruptcy: source
TOKYO, Nov. 4, Kyodo
The U.S. unit of Takata Corp. is considering filing for Chapter 11 protection under the federal bankruptcy code, a source close to the matter said Friday.
The move is apparently aimed at seeking a sponsor to help pay for the cost of the global recall of its airbags that have been linked to at least 15 deaths globally.
The recall-related cost to be shouldered by the Japanese auto parts supplier and automakers is estimated to reach 1 trillion yen (about $9.7 billion).
