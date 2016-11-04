Takata's U.S. unit considering filing for bankruptcy: source

The U.S. unit of Takata Corp. is considering filing for Chapter 11 protection under the federal bankruptcy code, a source close to the matter said Friday.

The move is apparently aimed at seeking a sponsor to help pay for the cost of the global recall of its airbags that have been linked to at least 15 deaths globally.

The recall-related cost to be shouldered by the Japanese auto parts supplier and automakers is estimated to reach 1 trillion yen (about $9.7 billion).