Suu Kyi calls for Japan investment as Myanmar seeks stable development

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi called Friday for investment by Japanese companies as the country seeks to resolve ethnic conflicts to achieve stable development.

"My country is very complex. We are made up of many ethnic people. As many of you know, we are still not at peace. There is still armed conflict between various armed groups in our country. We must have peace in order that our development may be stable and sustainable," Suu Kyi told Japanese business leaders.

"In order to have peace, we have to make sure that development is equitable. We want all ethnic people to feel that they have equal chance to progress in our country," said Suu Kyi, who holds the dual positions of state counselor and foreign minister.