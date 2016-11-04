Close

Kyodo News

November 4, 2016 16:22

16:09 4 November 2016

Video Advisory (Nov. 4) Destroyed nuclear reactor building exposed at Fukushima plant

TOKYO, Nov. 4, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Destroyed nuclear reactor building exposed at Fukushima plant

-- Video shot from a Kyodo News airplane on Nov. 4, 2016, shows the destroyed No. 1 reactor building at the disaster-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, after the removal of 16 of 18 panels covering the building. Tokyo Electric Power Co. plans to dismantle the remaining two panels the following week to complete the panel removal work that started in July 2015 as part of decommissioning the plant.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15326/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

