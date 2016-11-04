FOCUS: U.S. presidential election keeping Japanese firms on alert

As the prospect of a tight U.S. presidential race continues to leave financial markets in a state of uncertainty, Japanese companies remain on alert for any clues that could prompt them to change their business plans.

The yen's strengthening against the U.S. dollar, in particular, is expected to become a headwind for major exporters that have reaped the benefits of a profit-boosting weak yen.

Japanese corporate executives and analysts are trying to gauge the implications of what some U.S. media are now describing as a neck-and-neck race on U.S. economic, trade and currency policies.