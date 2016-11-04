Local help to be sought for foreign learners of Japanese

The Finance Ministry urged the education ministry to boost cooperation with local governments and firms to provide Japanese language education to foreign students in order to rein in state burden, ministry officials said Friday.

The proposal was made by the Finance Ministry's advisory panel as the number of foreign students from different linguistic backgrounds, including Portuguese, Spanish and Chinese, is on the increase, according to the ministry.

As many foreign children live in a limited number of areas in Japan where factories are operated by large firms, such as in Aichi, Kanagawa and Shizuoka prefectures, the ministry judged it appropriate to seek cooperation not only from local governments but corporations and other business groups.