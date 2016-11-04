Close

Kyodo News

November 4, 2016 20:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:13 4 November 2016

Local help to be sought for foreign learners of Japanese

TOKYO, Nov. 4, Kyodo

The Finance Ministry urged the education ministry to boost cooperation with local governments and firms to provide Japanese language education to foreign students in order to rein in state burden, ministry officials said Friday.

The proposal was made by the Finance Ministry's advisory panel as the number of foreign students from different linguistic backgrounds, including Portuguese, Spanish and Chinese, is on the increase, according to the ministry.

As many foreign children live in a limited number of areas in Japan where factories are operated by large firms, such as in Aichi, Kanagawa and Shizuoka prefectures, the ministry judged it appropriate to seek cooperation not only from local governments but corporations and other business groups.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Oct 2016Parade held in Singapore to mark 50 years of Japan-Singapore ties
  2. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  3. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  4. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  5. 1 Nov 201615 dead in China coal mine gas explosion

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete