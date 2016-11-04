Soccer: Halihodzic brings Osako in from the cold, Ideguchi gets 1st call-up

Cologne striker Yuya Osako returned to the national team fold as Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic on Friday named his squad for next week's friendly against Oman and a crunch final-round World Cup qualifier against Group B leaders Saudi Arabia in Saitama on Nov. 15.

Halilhodzic also handed a first call-up to Gamba Osaka midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, with regulars Keisuke Honda, Shinji Okazaki and Shinji Kagawa also in the 25-man group. Japan warm up for the Saudis against Oman in Kashima on Nov. 11.

Osako, who recently signed a three-year contract extension with Bundesliga side Cologne through 2020, has not been part of the national team set-up since June last year.