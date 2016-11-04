19:25 4 November 2016
Soccer: Halihodzic brings Osako in from the cold, Ideguchi gets 1st call-up
By Gus Fielding
TOKYO, Nov. 4, Kyodo
Cologne striker Yuya Osako returned to the national team fold as Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic on Friday named his squad for next week's friendly against Oman and a crunch final-round World Cup qualifier against Group B leaders Saudi Arabia in Saitama on Nov. 15.
Halilhodzic also handed a first call-up to Gamba Osaka midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, with regulars Keisuke Honda, Shinji Okazaki and Shinji Kagawa also in the 25-man group. Japan warm up for the Saudis against Oman in Kashima on Nov. 11.
Osako, who recently signed a three-year contract extension with Bundesliga side Cologne through 2020, has not been part of the national team set-up since June last year.
