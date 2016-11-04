Suu Kyi vows to resolve ethnic conflicts as Myanmar seeks stable development

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi pledged to resolve ethnic conflicts Friday, including the tensions in Rakhine state, and called for investment from Japanese companies for stable development.

"All the incidents that have been taken place in Rakhine will be examined and that will be done in accordance with our laws and regulations. We will find out what really happened and then action will be taken accordingly, in line with the rule of law through due process measures," Suu Kyi told a press conference in Tokyo.

"My country is very complex...we are still not at peace. There is still armed conflict between various armed groups in our country. We must have peace in order that our development may be stable and sustainable," Suu Kyi told Japanese business leaders at a separate event earlier in the day.