Close

Kyodo News

November 4, 2016 20:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:45 4 November 2016

Jakarta on alert as Muslim hard-liners begin anti-blasphemy protest

By Christine T. Tjandraningsih
JAKARTA, Nov. 4, Kyodo

Jakarta was on top security alert Friday as thousands of Muslim hard-liners gathered on the streets to demand the prosecution of the capital's popular governor over a recent statement he made, which they regarded as having insulted Islam.

More than 25,000 police personnel, backed by the military, have been deployed across the city in fear of possible riots or intrusions by radical groups, such as Islamic State.

The protesters, led by the notorious Islamic Defenders' Front, or FPI, have accused Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, a Christian and the first Chinese-Indonesian to lead the capital, of religious blasphemy and have demanded his prosecution.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Oct 2016Parade held in Singapore to mark 50 years of Japan-Singapore ties
  2. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  3. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  4. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  5. 1 Nov 201615 dead in China coal mine gas explosion

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete