Jakarta on alert as Muslim hard-liners begin anti-blasphemy protest

Jakarta was on top security alert Friday as thousands of Muslim hard-liners gathered on the streets to demand the prosecution of the capital's popular governor over a recent statement he made, which they regarded as having insulted Islam.

More than 25,000 police personnel, backed by the military, have been deployed across the city in fear of possible riots or intrusions by radical groups, such as Islamic State.

The protesters, led by the notorious Islamic Defenders' Front, or FPI, have accused Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, a Christian and the first Chinese-Indonesian to lead the capital, of religious blasphemy and have demanded his prosecution.