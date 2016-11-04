Close

Kyodo News

November 4, 2016 20:24

19:56 4 November 2016

Takata's U.S. unit considering filing for bankruptcy: source

TOKYO, Nov. 4, Kyodo

The U.S. unit of Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is considering filing for Chapter 11 protection under the federal bankruptcy code, while the company works to restructure its debt and operations, a source close to the matter said Friday.

The move is apparently aimed at seeking a sponsor to help pay for the cost of the global recall of air bags linked to at least 15 deaths globally.

It is estimated the recall-related costs to be shouldered by the Japanese auto parts supplier and automakers will reach 1 trillion yen (about $9.7 billion).

