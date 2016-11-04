Close

Kyodo News

November 4, 2016 22:25

21:38 4 November 2016

Ruling parties push TPP through committee after opposition walkout

TOKYO, Nov. 4, Kyodo

A special lower house committee controlled by the ruling parties voted to approve the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact and related bills Friday without participation of the main opposition Democratic Party's lawmakers who boycotted the vote.

Lawmakers of the Democratic Party and some smaller opposition parties walked out ahead of the vote, demanding the resignation of farm minister Yuji Yamamoto over his remarks about "forcing passage" of the TPP through the Diet.

The House of Representatives steering committee canceled a plenary session scheduled for later in the day. The next lower house plenary session, expected early next week, will be the next hurdle for the trade deal, after which it is expected to be sent to the Diet's upper house, the House of Councillors.

