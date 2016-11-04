U.S. trade deficit shrinks 9.9% in Sept. to 19-month low

The U.S. deficit in trade of goods and services shrank 9.9 percent in September from the previous month to $36.44 billion, the lowest level in 19 months, the Commerce Department said Friday.

The U.S. goods trade deficit with China narrowed 4.1 percent to $32.46 billion, with imports down 2.8 percent to $42.02 billion and exports up 1.8 percent to $9.56 billion, the department said.

The deficit with Japan shrank 19.3 percent to $4.82 billion, as imports dropped 9.1 percent to $10.41 billion while exports grew 2.1 percent to $5.59 billion.