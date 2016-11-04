Close

Kyodo News

November 5, 2016 0:26

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:57 4 November 2016

U.S. trade deficit shrinks 9.9% in Sept. to 19-month low

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, Kyodo

The U.S. deficit in trade of goods and services shrank 9.9 percent in September from the previous month to $36.44 billion, the lowest level in 19 months, the Commerce Department said Friday.

The U.S. goods trade deficit with China narrowed 4.1 percent to $32.46 billion, with imports down 2.8 percent to $42.02 billion and exports up 1.8 percent to $9.56 billion, the department said.

The deficit with Japan shrank 19.3 percent to $4.82 billion, as imports dropped 9.1 percent to $10.41 billion while exports grew 2.1 percent to $5.59 billion.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  2. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  3. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  4. 1 Nov 201615 dead in China coal mine gas explosion
  5. 2 Nov 2016Philippines releases 17 Vietnamese fishermen in goodwill gesture

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete