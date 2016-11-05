Figure skating: Uno tops Rostelecom Cup short program

Japan's Shoma Uno got off to a solid start for his second grand prix gold of the season, taking the lead after the short program of the Rostelecom Cup in Moscow on Friday.

The 18-year-old Uno beat his personal best by 5.6 points, tallying 98.59 points, also the world's third-highest ever and this season's best. He topped world champion Javier Fernandez, who scored 91.55 for second place.

"Though it wasn't an excellent performance in my mind, I met my minimum standard. I could do better and score higher. It made me want to work harder," Uno said.