FEATURE: U.N. launches inaugural World Tsunami Day

Officials from Japan and other countries prone to natural catastrophes joined survivors of the 2004 Indian Ocean disaster to promote lifesaving safety measures ahead of the first U.N.-designated World Tsunami Awareness Day on Saturday.

Last year 142 countries backed a Japanese-led resolution to give the designation to Nov. 5, the date in 1854 when a Japanese villager saved countless lives by setting fire to sheaves of rice to warn of an impending tsunami.

"We need to appeal to the people all over the world about the importance of being equipped with knowledge about the threat of tsunami, as well as the need for preparedness," Yoshitaka Sakurada, a member of Japan's House of Representatives, said at a reception Thursday night.

The event included stories of survival from supermodel Petra Nemcova and Tomas Belon, who was 7-years-old at the time of the 2004 tsunami and playing with his family by the pool during their family vacation.

They both lived through the horrors of the tsunami that hit their hotel in Thailand and continue to be involved in raising global awareness.

Then 25, Nemcova was on holiday with her boyfriend and packing to leave when disaster struck. Surging water crushed their bungalow and washed away her partner, who did not survive. She stayed alive by clinging to a palm tree for eight hours and suffered a crushed pelvis.

Both survivors recalled having had no warning other than the frightening screams of people trying to escape what Belon described as a wall of death.

Although the tsunami hit their resort two hours after the massive earthquake first struck off Sumatra, there were no early warning systems in place at that time, giving most people no time to take cover.

As a former state minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology, Sakurada emphasized how the deadly waves, while infrequent, inflict a tremendous amount of damage.

But with education, he said, lives can be saved if people learn to look for the tsunamis that follow earthquakes and make their way to safety.

Earlier in the day a panel discussion included diplomats from Chile, Indonesia, the Maldives and Japan, who spoke about the natural disasters that have hit their respective countries over the years and the lessons learned.

Edmond Mullet, the U.N.'s chef de cabinet, said that since 1996, 30 tsunamis in 21 countries have led to 250,900 deaths.

"The significance of this threat was demonstrated in March 2011 by the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami which claimed many lives, left many more homeless and triggered a meltdown at the Fukushima Nuclear power plant," he said.

The 9.0 magnitude earthquake led to some 16,000 deaths in northeastern Japan, with 90 percent caused by drowning, Japanese Ambassador Koro Bessho explained.

Nemcova founded charity Happy Hearts Fund to help rebuild schools that have been struck by disasters.

She said Japan could play an important role in tsunami awareness by sharing what it learned from the devastation of March 11.

"Japan has learned the hard way," she said, adding tsunami deaths are preventable. "Japan has the power to share with others their lessons learned and they have done so much ground work to know how to go about everything."

She along with Sakurada is positive that through a continued focus on awareness the goal of zero casualties can be met.

"I am convinced that by continuing such persistent efforts we can achieve the objective of zero casualties from tsunami," the Japanese politician said. "Let us together continue to raise awareness about the threat of tsunami by remembering the spirit which created World Tsunami Awareness Day."

==Kyodo