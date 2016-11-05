Students, educators stress importance of preparedness for tsunami

Japanese students and educators emphasized Saturday the importance of preparedness for tsunami disasters and urged people to think about and discuss the matter with those around them on a daily basis as such catastrophes can happen at any time.

At an event in Tokyo held on World Tsunami Awareness Day designated by the United Nations last December, junior high school students from Iwate and Kochi prefectures introduced their efforts to learn about how to evacuate when a major tsunami strikes.

The students and educators, including university professors and a former local official in charge of disaster prevention, all noted that each individual should place weight on saving his or her own life first and foremost to ensure the survival of as many people as possible.