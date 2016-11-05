Close

Kyodo News

November 5, 2016 16:34

15:18 5 November 2016

FOCUS: Trump presidency would be wake-up call for Japan-U.S. ties

By Sophie Jackman
TOKYO, Nov. 5, Kyodo

Whoever is chosen to lead the United States on Tuesday, some experts on Japan-U.S. relations believe Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's comments on Japan highlight the need for both countries to refresh their commitment to their security and trade ties.

Democratic nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has indicated she would largely continue with the foreign policy of President Barack Obama if elected, which would doubtless be a relief to Japan and lead Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to redouble his efforts to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and liberalize trade.

Trump, meanwhile, has painted Japan as a self-serving trade rival, echoing a certain U.S. view during Japan's growth years in the 1970s and 1980s. In a televised interview in August last year, shortly after declaring his intention to run for president, he said Japan is "killing us" on trade.

