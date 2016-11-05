Rugby: Pumas maul Brave Blossoms in Joseph's Japan debut

Argentina overpowered Japan 54-20 in Jamie Joseph's debut as head coach of the Brave Blossoms.

The hosts took an early three-point lead on a Yu Tamura penalty and kept the Argentines on the back foot from the start. But mistakes, missed tackles and the Puma's powerful scrum proved too much to overcome and the Brave Blossoms went into the break trailing 21-6.

Amanaki Lelei Mafi scored Japan's first try early in the second half, while Lomano Lava Lemeki scored another in the closing minutes.

==Kyodo