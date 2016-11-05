Video Advisory (Nov. 5) Suu Kyi leaves Japan to return home

17:00 5 November 2016
Suu Kyi leaves Japan to return home
-- Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at Narita airport, near Tokyo, on Nov. 5, 2016, to return home. During her five-day trip to Japan, Suu Kyi met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and business leaders to secure economic cooperation from public and private sectors.
