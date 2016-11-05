Video Advisory (Nov. 5) Suu Kyi leaves Japan to return home

The following is the latest available news video.

Suu Kyi leaves Japan to return home

-- Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at Narita airport, near Tokyo, on Nov. 5, 2016, to return home. During her five-day trip to Japan, Suu Kyi met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and business leaders to secure economic cooperation from public and private sectors.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15335/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo