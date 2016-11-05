Close

Kyodo News

November 5, 2016 18:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:00 5 November 2016

Video Advisory (Nov. 5) Suu Kyi leaves Japan to return home

TOKYO, Nov. 5, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Suu Kyi leaves Japan to return home

-- Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at Narita airport, near Tokyo, on Nov. 5, 2016, to return home. During her five-day trip to Japan, Suu Kyi met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and business leaders to secure economic cooperation from public and private sectors.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15335/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  2. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  3. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  4. 1 Nov 201615 dead in China coal mine gas explosion
  5. 2 Nov 2016Philippines releases 17 Vietnamese fishermen in goodwill gesture

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete