Japan PM aide eyes Russia trip next week to lay groundwork for summit

Japan is making final arrangements for a key foreign-policy adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Russia from Tuesday to lay the groundwork for talks with President Vladimir Putin next month, a Japanese government source said Saturday.

While in Russia, Shotaro Yachi, the secretariat head of Japan's National Security Council, is expected to meet senior officials there including Nikolai Patrushev, Putin's aide who serves as secretary of the Security Council of Russia, and coordinate the agenda for the summit, the source said.

Abe and Putin will hold talks on Dec. 15 in Abe's home prefecture of Yamaguchi in western Japan.