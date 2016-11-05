Appeal judgment on ex-Khmer Rouge leaders to be delivered this month

The judgment on the appeal in a case against two former Khmer Rouge leaders blamed for the deaths of at least 1.7 million Cambodians in the late 1970s will be pronounced by a U.N.-backed tribunal later this month, 37 years after their regime was toppled.

The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia has taken more than six years to try Khieu Samphan, former head of state, and Nuon Chea, known as "Brother No. 2" in the Khmer Rouge. They were charged with a series of crimes committed from 1975 through 1979.

The Supreme Chamber of the ECCC said it will hand down its judgment on the appeal in so-called Case 002/01 against Nuon Chea and Khieu Samphan on Nov. 23. The two were indicted on Sept. 15, 2010.