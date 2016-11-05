Rugby: Joseph finds positives from big Pumas defeat

The history books will record Japan's first game under Jamie Joseph as a big 54-20 loss to Argentina on Saturday, but that would be misleading.

Despite coming into the game at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground with 13 uncapped players on the back of two short mini-camps, the Brave Blossoms still showed some quality against the more-experienced Pumas.

"Argentina have played New Zealand, South Africa and Australia twice each, while we've had one scrum session," Joseph said of the two teams' contrasting summers.

And it was the intensity -- or lack of it -- that the players are used to that proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Argentina, semifinalists at last year's Rugby World Cup, were superb for much of the game.

Irrespective of the number on a player's back they looked comfortable with ball in hand, were keen to attack from anywhere on the field and defended well when Japan threatened.

Nicolas Sanchez scored two tries, three penalties and five conversions for a personal tally of 29 points. Matias Moroni and Santiago Cordero both bagged a brace of five-pointers and Tomas Cubelli scored his team's seventh try as the Pumas ripped loose in the second half.

"It was a tough game. Japan are a good attacking side that are hard to defend," said Pumas scrumhalf Martin Landajo. "But in the second half we got some opportunities and made them right. Maybe Japan tired in the second half so we could make some good moves."

The start and finish provided a glimpse of how Joseph wants his side to play.

Two penalties from Yu Tamura against a try by Moroni and a penalty from Sanchez saw Japan trail 8-6 at the half-hour mark.

But two poor scrums and a stolen line-out saw Sanchez make it 21-6 at the break as he added two more penalties and converted his own try.

"It was close in the first 20 minutes, but we made mistakes when we tried to maintain possession," rued Japan captain Shota Horie.

With so many new players in the side, it was imperative Japan didn't let the game slip away from them, when they started the second stanza.

But that was exactly what happened as Cordero finished off a good break from Matias Orlando, and Joaquin Tuculet and Moroni combined to put the latter away following a turnover deep in the Argentine 22.

A try from Amanaki Lelei Mafi following some good work from the Japan pack briefly brought the crowd of 18,235 to life.

But Argentina hit back with Sanchez finishing off a length-of-the-field move that showed Pumas rugby at its best with forwards and backs combining well at pace, improvising passes and having the fitness to have more than one option when a man was tackled.

Cordero and Cubelli then brought up the half-century as the hosts tired and missed too many tackles before Japan finished the game in style with Lomano Lava Lemeki crossing for a try in his first test.

"In that first 20 and last 20 you saw the attitude I'm looking for out of this team," said Joseph.

"At the start we had plenty of energy, put pressure on Argentina and created a lot of opportunities. And with the game gone in the last 20 we saw the attitude of a team that never wants to give in. That try of Lemeki is a sign of things to come."

==Kyodo