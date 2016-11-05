Close

Kyodo News

November 5, 2016 20:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:24 5 November 2016

Large-scale rally held in Seoul calling for Park's resignation

SEOUL, Nov. 5, Kyodo

A large-scale demonstration was held in central Seoul on Saturday by university students and civil society groups calling for the resignation of beleaguered President Park Geun Hye over an influence-peddling scandal.

According to Yonhap News Agency, police estimated up to 43,000 protesters gathered at Gwanghwamun Square in the heart of the capital, while organizers insisted that up to 100,000 people took part in the rally.

Some 20,000 officers were deployed to the site, police said, according to Yonhap.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Rally seeking resignation of S. Korean President Park
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  2. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  3. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  4. 1 Nov 201615 dead in China coal mine gas explosion
  5. 2 Nov 2016Philippines releases 17 Vietnamese fishermen in goodwill gesture

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete