Close

Kyodo News

November 5, 2016 20:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:29 5 November 2016

Farm minister may face no-confidence motion Tues. over TPP gaffes

TOKYO, Nov. 5, Kyodo

The Democratic Party is considering submitting a no-confidence motion possibly Tuesday against the farm minister who made a series of gaffes related to parliamentary proceedings over whether to approve of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, political sources said Saturday.

The main opposition party will introduce the motion jointly with three other opposition parties if Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc tries to steamroller the approval of the pact in a plenary session of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, they said.

On Friday, the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp pushed TPP ratification and related bills through a special lower house committee after the opposition camp walked out of the chamber in protest at Yuji Yamamoto remaining in the post of minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  2. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  3. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  4. 1 Nov 201615 dead in China coal mine gas explosion
  5. 2 Nov 2016Philippines releases 17 Vietnamese fishermen in goodwill gesture

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete