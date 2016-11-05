Farm minister may face no-confidence motion Tues. over TPP gaffes

The Democratic Party is considering submitting a no-confidence motion possibly Tuesday against the farm minister who made a series of gaffes related to parliamentary proceedings over whether to approve of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, political sources said Saturday.

The main opposition party will introduce the motion jointly with three other opposition parties if Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc tries to steamroller the approval of the pact in a plenary session of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, they said.

On Friday, the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp pushed TPP ratification and related bills through a special lower house committee after the opposition camp walked out of the chamber in protest at Yuji Yamamoto remaining in the post of minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries.