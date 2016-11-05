Close

Kyodo News

November 5, 2016 20:36

19:48 5 November 2016

Students, educators, politicians urge prompt escape from tsunami

By Sarah Suk
TOKYO, Nov. 5, Kyodo

Events to raise awareness about tsunami disasters and how to deal with them took place across Japan on Saturday, with students, educators and politicians all urging people to act quickly and run for their lives as soon as a tsunami strike becomes a possibility.

At a government-sponsored event in Tokyo held on the first U.N.-designated World Tsunami Awareness Day, junior high school students from Iwate and Kochi prefectures introduced their efforts to learn and think on their own about how to evacuate when a major tsunami strikes.

The students and educators, including university professors and a former local official in charge of disaster prevention, all noted that each individual should place weight on saving his or her own life first and foremost to ensure the survival of as many people as possible.

  • Students, educators stress importance of preparedness for tsunami
