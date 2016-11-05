Close

Kyodo News

November 5, 2016 22:37

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:42 5 November 2016

New U.S. pres' TPP stance interests 42% of Japan firms with U.S. ops

TOKYO, Nov. 5, Kyodo

Forty-two percent of Japanese companies with U.S. units expressed interest in the stance of the next U.S. president toward the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, according to a Japan External Trade Organization survey.

The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made ratifying the trade pact signed last February by Japan, the United States and 10 other Pacific Rim nations its top priority during the current extraordinary session of the Japanese Diet, or parliament.

When JETRO polled from Sept. 15 to Oct. 28 1,027 Japanese companies operating in the United States regarding their concerns over the U.S. leader elected in next Tuesday's presidential election, 42.2 percent of the 706 companies that responded expressed interest in the fate of the TPP.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  2. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  3. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  4. 1 Nov 201615 dead in China coal mine gas explosion
  5. 2 Nov 2016Philippines releases 17 Vietnamese fishermen in goodwill gesture

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete