New U.S. pres' TPP stance interests 42% of Japan firms with U.S. ops

Forty-two percent of Japanese companies with U.S. units expressed interest in the stance of the next U.S. president toward the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, according to a Japan External Trade Organization survey.

The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made ratifying the trade pact signed last February by Japan, the United States and 10 other Pacific Rim nations its top priority during the current extraordinary session of the Japanese Diet, or parliament.

When JETRO polled from Sept. 15 to Oct. 28 1,027 Japanese companies operating in the United States regarding their concerns over the U.S. leader elected in next Tuesday's presidential election, 42.2 percent of the 706 companies that responded expressed interest in the fate of the TPP.