Large-scale rally held in Seoul calling for Park's resignation

A large-scale demonstration was held in central Seoul on Saturday by university students and civil society groups calling for the resignation of beleaguered President Park Geun Hye over an influence-peddling scandal.

According to Yonhap News Agency, police estimated around 50,000 protesters gathered at Gwanghwamun Square in the heart of the capital, while organizers insisted that up to 200,000 people took part in the rally, one of the largest in recent years.

Some 20,000 officers were deployed to the site, police said, according to Yonhap.