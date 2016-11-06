Close

Kyodo News

November 6, 2016 10:43

09:01 6 November 2016

Car wash septic tanks in Fukushima contain highly radioactive sludge

TOKYO, Nov. 6, Kyodo

Some septic tanks at car wash facilities in Fukushima Prefecture contained highly radioactive sludge exceeding by up to seven fold the government-set safety ceiling, auto industry officials said Saturday.

An inspection found sludge containing up to 57,400 becquerels of radioactive material per kilogram, compared with the government-set allowable limit of 8,000 becquerels per kg, according to a document Kyodo News obtained.

The radioactive material is believed to come from ash and soot which stuck to vehicles shortly after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant disaster in 2011, the officials said.

