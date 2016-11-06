Figure skating: Uno 2nd at Rostelecom Cup, secures GP Finals berth

Japan's Shoma Uno secured his second straight Grand Prix Finals ticket, but had to settle for second at the Rostelecom Cup on Saturday as Spanish world champion Javier Fernandez leapfrogged him for his first Grand Prix Series win of the season.

Uno, who led the Spaniard by more than 7 points after Friday's short skate, scored 186.48 points in the free skate for a total of 285.07, surpassing his winning total at Skate America. But Fernandez's 201.43-point free skate won it for him with 292.98 total points. Israel's Alexei Bychenko (255.52) was third.

Uno appeared headed for his second win of the season at the start as he nailed a quadruple flip and a quad toeloop. But he was marked down in the second half, when he failed to land a quad toeloop at the start of a combination.