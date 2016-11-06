Close

Kyodo News

November 6, 2016 18:47

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:01 6 November 2016

Figure skating: Uno 2nd at Rostelecom Cup, secures GP Finals berth

MOSCOW, Nov. 6, Kyodo

Japan's Shoma Uno secured his second straight Grand Prix Finals ticket, but had to settle for second at the Rostelecom Cup on Saturday as Spanish world champion Javier Fernandez leapfrogged him for his first Grand Prix Series win of the season.

Uno, who led the Spaniard by more than 7 points after Friday's short skate, scored 186.48 points in the free skate for a total of 285.07, surpassing his winning total at Skate America. But Fernandez's 201.43-point free skate won it for him with 292.98 total points. Israel's Alexei Bychenko (255.52) was third.

Uno appeared headed for his second win of the season at the start as he nailed a quadruple flip and a quad toeloop. But he was marked down in the second half, when he failed to land a quad toeloop at the start of a combination.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  2. 1 Nov 201615 dead in China coal mine gas explosion
  3. 2 Nov 2016Philippines releases 17 Vietnamese fishermen in goodwill gesture
  4. 2 Nov 2016Afghan National Geographic cover girl refused bail in Pakistan
  5. 2 Nov 2016Japan offers 800 bil. yen to Myanmar to assist democratization

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete