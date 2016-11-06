Close

Kyodo News

November 6, 2016 20:48

19:44 6 November 2016

Int'l Red Cross chief visits Nagasaki A-bomb memorials

NAGASAKI, Nov. 6, Kyodo

Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, visited Sunday the Peace Park and Atomic Bomb Museum commemorating the victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki.

Maurer laid flowers at the ground zero monument in the park and met with atomic bomb survivors in the southwestern Japan city.

Maurer told reporters that he was impressed by Nagasaki citizens' strong hearts and peace messages while remembering the atomic bombing.

