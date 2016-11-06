19:55 6 November 2016
Boy killed, 2 men injured in fire at Tokyo art event
TOKYO, Nov. 6, Kyodo
A 5-year-old boy was killed and two men were injured in a fire at an art festival in Tokyo's Meiji Jingu Gaien area, firefighters and police said.
Firefighters received a call around 5:20 p.m. that an exhibit at the site of Tokyo Design Week was in flames, the Tokyo Fire Department said, noting the men's injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said one of the wounded men who tried to rescue the boy was his father.
