Baseball: Otani eyeing chance to swing with Samurai in WBC

Although he began Samurai Japan's first workouts practicing with the other pitchers, Nippon Ham Fighters ace Shohei Otani was once more attracting attention with his bat on Sunday.

After driving the ball to the most remote right-center field seats at QVC Marine Field during batting practice, Japan's fastest pitcher said, "As next year's World Baseball Classic approaches, I want to make big strides in my efforts and make a case for myself."

"Even when lining up alongside Japan's premier long hitters, the balls he hit were just as good as theirs," Samurai Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo said of Otani's BP.

Otani, who won one of this summer's All-Star home run derby's and hit 22 home runs in 323 at-bats, said, however, that he didn't yet belong at the same table with Japan's top sluggers.

"I'm not yet good enough to be hitting among these guys. If I'm given a chance, I just want to get results," said Otani, who began his pro career a few days after Samurai Japan failed to win its third straight WBC title in 2013.

Kokubo's team is currently in training for a series of four friendlies, two each against Mexico and the Netherlands at Tokyo Dome starting from Thursday. The WBC will start on March 7 at the same venue, when Samurai Japan plays its first-round games in a pool that also includes Cuba, China and Australia.

The 22-year-old Otani, who is 39-13 with a 2.49 career ERA and fastest pitcher, is eager to see what happens when the tournament starts. In previous international competitions, Kokubo had used Otani exclusively from the mound, but with pitch count limits imposed during the WBC, the tournament is a ripe opportunity for a pitcher who can contribute with the bat.

"It wouldn't be much of an exaggeration if I said that this (the WBC) is the reason I've been doing all this (pitching and hitting)," Otani said. "That's how big it is."

"Part of me is extremely excited to know how good the players are from around the world and techniques I've never seen before, those things will be positive for me."

==Kyodo