Boy killed, 2 men injured in fire at Tokyo art event

A 5-year-old boy was killed and two men were injured in a fire at an art festival in Tokyo's Meiji Jingu Gaien area Sunday, firefighters and police said.

Kento Saeki from Tokyo's Minato Ward is believed to have been playing on a wooden jungle gym exhibit at the site of Tokyo Design Week when it caught fire around 5:15 p.m., the police said, noting they suspect sawdust on it may have been ignited by nearby lighting.

One of the two men who tried to rescue the boy was his father and their injuries were not life-threatening, the police said.