Close

Kyodo News

November 6, 2016 22:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:36 6 November 2016

Boy killed, 2 men injured in fire at Tokyo art event

TOKYO, Nov. 6, Kyodo

A 5-year-old boy was killed and two men were injured in a fire at an art festival in Tokyo's Meiji Jingu Gaien area Sunday, firefighters and police said.

Kento Saeki from Tokyo's Minato Ward is believed to have been playing on a wooden jungle gym exhibit at the site of Tokyo Design Week when it caught fire around 5:15 p.m., the police said, noting they suspect sawdust on it may have been ignited by nearby lighting.

One of the two men who tried to rescue the boy was his father and their injuries were not life-threatening, the police said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Boy killed, 2 men injured in fire at Tokyo art event
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  2. 1 Nov 201615 dead in China coal mine gas explosion
  3. 2 Nov 2016Philippines releases 17 Vietnamese fishermen in goodwill gesture
  4. 2 Nov 2016Afghan National Geographic cover girl refused bail in Pakistan
  5. 2 Nov 2016Japan offers 800 bil. yen to Myanmar to assist democratization

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete