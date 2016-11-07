Close

Kyodo News

November 7, 2016 8:54

07:01 7 November 2016

Vietnam likely to put off nuclear plant construction over finances

HANOI, Nov. 7, Kyodo

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party in October instructed government authorities to revise plans to build nuclear power plants with Russian and Japanese assistance with a view to delaying them due to the government's tight finances, it was learned Sunday from party and government sources.

The government is now working on a comprehensive revision of the plan and intends to submit a report to the National Assembly, according to the sources.

According to one of the sources, a considerable investment at the present time is "extremely difficult" given the financial situation of the government.

