Kyodo News

November 7, 2016 8:54

08:18 7 November 2016

FBI says Clinton not to face criminal charges after new e-mail review

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, Kyodo

FBI Director James Comey said Sunday in a letter to members of Congress that a review of newly discovered e-mails sent or received by Hillary Clinton has not changed its conclusion that the Democratic presidential candidate should not face criminal charges.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said late last month it would reopen an investigation into her use of a private e-mail server during her time as secretary of state.

Clinton's poll numbers slid following the reopening of the e-mail investigation, with the race with Republican nominee Donald Trump tightening.

