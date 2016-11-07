Close

Kyodo News

November 7, 2016 10:55

09:44 7 November 2016

Japan, U.S. carry out 1st joint exercise reflecting new security law

NAHA, Japan, Nov. 7, Kyodo

Japan's Self-Defense Forces on Monday carried out their first joint exercise with U.S. military forces to simulate new duties allowed under security legislation that took effect earlier this year.

The exercise began near Okinawa Prefecture based on a scenario of the SDF rescuing crew members of a downed U.S. military plane in the sea during an outbreak of fighting abroad that has a significant impact on Japan's peace and security.

SDF personnel were previously allowed to rescue U.S. soldiers in areas surrounding Japan at times of contingencies, but the new security legislation enables the SDF to work with the U.S. military in a wider area of the globe if necessary.

