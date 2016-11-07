Close

November 7, 2016 12:56

11:30 7 November 2016

China OKs review of Hong Kong's constitution amid strong protest

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Nov. 7, Kyodo

China's parliament has adopted an interpretation of Hong Kong's Basic Law, official media said Monday, after a political strife over two local pro-independence lawmakers-elect who insulted the mainland in the city's legislature.

The standing committee of China's National People's Congress, the country's top legislature, has approved the review, raising the possibility of the pair being stripped of their seats.

"The interpretation demonstrates the central government's firm determination and will in opposing Hong Kong independence" China's official Xinhua News Agency quoted a spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council as saying.

