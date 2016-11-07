Close

Kyodo News

November 7, 2016 12:56

11:37 7 November 2016

Yield curve control should be "core" policy framework: BOJ minutes

TOKYO, Nov. 7, Kyodo

Many Bank of Japan board members agreed in September that controlling the yield curve is an appropriate policy to achieve the central bank's 2 percent inflation goal, minutes of their policy meeting showed Monday.

At its Sept. 20-21 meeting, the BOJ decided to modify the framework of its bond-buying program to keep the yield of the bellwether 10-year Japanese government debt at around zero percent, while leaving intact the negative interest rate of minus 0.1 percent for some reserve funds held by private banks at the BOJ.

"Based on the assessment that the monetary easing implemented so far had brought about improvements in economic activity and price developments mainly through the decline in real interest rates, many members expressed the view that the bank should place controlling short-term and long-term interest rates at the core of its policy framework," the minutes released by the BOJ said.

