Soccer: Kubo nets in 3rd straight league game as Young Boys draw

Young Boys striker Yuya Kubo scored for the third straight league game on Sunday, taking his tally to five in the season in their 2-2 draw away to Luzern in the Swiss top flight.

The 22-year-old, who won his call-up by Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic on Friday, came off the bench in the 65th minute and gave his side a 2-1 lead with four minutes to go after diving in to head home a cross from the right.

But Marco Schneuwly headed in at the other end to level in the 92nd minute for Luzern, who led through Nicolas Haas in the 32nd minute before the midfielder deflected Yoric Ravet's drive into his own net two minutes after the break.