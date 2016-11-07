China names Xiao Jie as new finance minister

China's parliament has decided to replace the country's finance minister and three other State Council members, official media said Monday, in a move seen as part of a reshuffle before a once-every-five-years congress of the Communist Party next year.

Xiao Jie, who had worked as vice secretary-general of the State Council, one of the aides to Premier Li Keqiang, will replace Lou Jiwei as finance minister, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, which provided no reason for the change.

The Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, the country's top legislature, has also approved that Chen Wenqing, head of the China Academy of Discipline Inspection and Supervision, will replace Geng Huichang as the state security minister, Xinhua said.