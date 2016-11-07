Close

Kyodo News

November 7, 2016 12:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:11 7 November 2016

China names Xiao Jie as new finance minister

BEIJING, Nov. 7, Kyodo

China's parliament has decided to replace the country's finance minister and three other State Council members, official media said Monday, in a move seen as part of a reshuffle before a once-every-five-years congress of the Communist Party next year.

Xiao Jie, who had worked as vice secretary-general of the State Council, one of the aides to Premier Li Keqiang, will replace Lou Jiwei as finance minister, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, which provided no reason for the change.

The Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, the country's top legislature, has also approved that Chen Wenqing, head of the China Academy of Discipline Inspection and Supervision, will replace Geng Huichang as the state security minister, Xinhua said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  2. 1 Nov 201615 dead in China coal mine gas explosion
  3. 2 Nov 2016Philippines releases 17 Vietnamese fishermen in goodwill gesture
  4. 2 Nov 2016Afghan National Geographic cover girl refused bail in Pakistan
  5. 2 Nov 2016Japan offers 800 bil. yen to Myanmar to assist democratization

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete