November 7, 2016 12:56

12:34 7 November 2016

Dentsu raided over more suspected overwork cases after staff suicide

TOKYO, Nov. 7, Kyodo

Labor authorities raided Dentsu Inc.'s headquarters and other offices Monday, suspecting the Japanese advertising giant made a number of staff work overtime illegally following the revelation that a 24-year-old employee committed suicide due to overwork.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is set to refer the company to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the labor standards law, ministry sources said.

Local labor bureaus searched the company's headquarters office in central Tokyo and its branches in Osaka, Kyoto and Nagoya. Dentsu said it will fully cooperate with the investigations.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

