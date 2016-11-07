Baseball: Orix's Itoi says he will exercise right to free agency

Orix Buffaloes outfielder Yoshio Itoi said Monday he will exercise his right to domestic free agency, even as the Pacific League club has proposed to him a major four-year contract.

"There could be teams that might be interested in me and I'd like to hear what they have to say," Itoi told reporters. Teams that are reportedly hoping to recruit the 35-year-old include the Hanshin Tigers in the Central League.

Itoi, who joined the Nippon Ham Fighters in 2004 and moved to Orix in 2013 in a five-player trade deal, was the PL batting champion in 2014 and amassed 53 stolen bases this past season for a share of the title in the category.