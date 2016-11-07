Close

Kyodo News

November 7, 2016 16:58

15:29 7 November 2016

China names Xiao Jie as new finance minister

BEIJING, Nov. 7, Kyodo

China's parliament has decided to replace the country's finance minister, official media said Monday, in a move seen as part of a reshuffle before a once-every-five-years congress of the Communist Party next year.

Xiao Jie, vice secretary-general of the State Council, one of the aides to Premier Li Keqiang, will replace Lou Jiwei, who had served as finance minister since 2013, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, which provided no reason for the change.

Before his post at the State Council, Xiao, 59, was head of the country's taxation bureau and a deputy minister of the Finance Ministry.

