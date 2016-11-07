Close

November 7, 2016

15:34 7 November 2016

China OKs review of Hong Kong's constitution amid strong protest

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Nov. 7, Kyodo

China's parliament made an interpretation to an article of Hong Kong's Basic Law on Monday, effectively barring two newly elected local pro-independence lawmakers from taking office.

The standing committee of the National People's Congress unanimously approved a decision that says lawmakers who do not swear allegiance to Hong Kong as part of China are in violation of the Basic Law, the territory's mini-constitution.

The interpretation of Article 104 of the constitution, which has been in effect since the former British colony was returned to Chinese rule in 1997, is seen by many in Hong Kong as another blow to the "one country, two systems" framework and the supposedly independent judiciary.

