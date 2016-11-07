S. Korea's military on alert over N. Korea around U.S. election day

South Korea's military is maintaining a high state of alertness against any North Korean provocations around the day of the U.S. presidential election, which takes place on Tuesday, an official from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday.

"Mindful of security situations at home and abroad, including the U.S. presidential election, our military is keeping a close surveillance and a tight preparedness for any possibility that North Korea may make strategic or tactical provocations in areas such as Pungye-ri or Tongchang-ri," the official said during a press briefing, referring to North Korea's nuclear test site and missile launch site, respectively.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain high after North Korea carried out its fifth nuclear test on Sept. 9 and launched various types of missiles in recent months in defiance of global opposition.