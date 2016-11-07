Iraqi president expects to retake IS stronghold Mosul by year-end

Iraqi President Fuad Masum said Sunday he is confident his country's forces will oust the Islamic State militant group from its last major stronghold in Iraq's northern city of Mosul by the end of the year.

"We believe that within the next two months, the Iraqi armed forces will be able to eliminate any armed presence for terrorist organization Daesh," Masum said in an exclusive interview with Kyodo News in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, referring to one of the other names the group is known as.

Three weeks have passed since Iraqi troops and their allies, backed by the U.S. military, launched a campaign to retake Mosul from militants. On Sunday, Syrian forces started an offensive to reclaim Raqqa, a city in Syria that the Islamic State declared its capital.