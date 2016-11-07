Close

Kyodo News

November 7, 2016 18:59

17:31 7 November 2016

Court dismisses suit demanding July election annulment

SENDAI, Nov. 7, Kyodo

Another high court in Japan on Monday dismissed a suit demanding that the outcome of the July upper house election be annulled, adding to a growing number of similar rulings over the constitutionality of a gap in the weight of votes between constituencies.

But the Sendai High Court found the vote weight gap of up to 3.08 times between the most and least represented constituencies in the July 10 House of Councillors election "in a state of unconstitutionality."

It did, however, acknowledge that the Diet has taken steps towards narrowing the gap.

