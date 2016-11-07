Close

Kyodo News

November 7, 2016 18:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:00 7 November 2016

URGENT: Detained Japanese journalist in Iraq released

TOKYO, Nov. 7, Kyodo

A Japanese journalist detained in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region has told his friend he has been released.

Kosuke Tsuneoka, who is in Iraq covering the battle for the Islamic State-held city of Mosul, had been detained by local authorities, the Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Oct.31.

A foreign ministry official said Monday a person related to the Japanese government met with the 47-year-old journalist in Iraq last week but did not elaborate whether he would be released soon.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  2. 1 Nov 201615 dead in China coal mine gas explosion
  3. 2 Nov 2016Philippines releases 17 Vietnamese fishermen in goodwill gesture
  4. 2 Nov 2016Afghan National Geographic cover girl refused bail in Pakistan
  5. 2 Nov 2016Japan offers 800 bil. yen to Myanmar to assist democratization

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete