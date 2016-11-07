18:00 7 November 2016
URGENT: Detained Japanese journalist in Iraq released
TOKYO, Nov. 7, Kyodo
A Japanese journalist detained in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region has told his friend he has been released.
Kosuke Tsuneoka, who is in Iraq covering the battle for the Islamic State-held city of Mosul, had been detained by local authorities, the Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Oct.31.
A foreign ministry official said Monday a person related to the Japanese government met with the 47-year-old journalist in Iraq last week but did not elaborate whether he would be released soon.
