November 7, 2016 18:59

18:29 7 November 2016

SoftBank's group net profit jumps 79.6% in April-Sept.

TOKYO, Nov. 7, Kyodo

SoftBank Group Corp. said Monday its group net profit surged 79.6 percent in the April-September period from a year earlier to 766.25 billion yen ($7.3 billion), boosted by its favorable telecommunications business amid signs of improving earnings at U.S. subsidiary Sprint Corp.

Operating profit for the six months through Sept. 30 stood at 653.94 billion yen, up 3.5 percent from a year before. But sales edged down 0.2 percent to 4.27 trillion, hurt by the yen's strength.

SoftBank has not given earnings forecasts for the full business year through next March due to uncertainties surrounding its businesses.

